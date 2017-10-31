Breaking News
Barneys Partners With Luxury Upcycling Brand BYT

SHANGHAI – Barneys New York is partnering with Hong Kong-based sustainable fashion brand BYT on a range of jackets upcycled from luxury industry waste product.
The fashion industry’s annual textile waste stands at an estimated 92 billion tons, a fact that motivated BYT cofounder Christina Dean, who is also the founder of sustainable fashion NGO Redress, to start the brand.
“Getting this exclusive upcycled BYT and Barneys collection, which comes with so much heart and hope for better, into one of the world’s most respected department stores talks loudly about how fashion, which has always been a reflection of our times, is changing. For me, it speaks of big changes that are already happening within consumers’ wants and wardrobes around the world,” she said.
In order to ensure the sustainability credentials of the collection, BYT worked with environmental experts Reset Carbon on a carbon footprint lifecycle analysis, from raw materials to factory, to estimate carbon savings. Results suggest that a typical BYT upcycled jacket has a 60 percent reduced carbon footprint compared with a similar jacket created using virgin materials, which is equivalent to diverting 14,882 plastic bottles from landfill.
Leah Kim, Barneys executive vice president, general merchandising manager, women’s, said the partnership with BYT was

