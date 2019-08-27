Belstaff Relocating to Regent Street With New Retail Concept

LONDON — Belstaff is changing postcodes and moving its flagship from Bond Street to Regent Street. Opening in September, the move comes as part of the brand’s new “community-first” retail concept, which they unveiled in February in its new Spitalfields store.

“With our new vision for store design and a community building focus, we felt it was time for a move. The store environment is part of a holistic approach to revitalising this great British heritage brand. It is a customer-first approach to ensure our stores are inclusive, approachable and inspiring spaces for our community,” said Helen Wright, chief executive officer of Belstaff.

The retail concept, designed by Brinkworth, will be a reflection of the brand’s Stoke-on-Trent origins. The 2,077-square-foot store will feature brass fittings, a timber stairwell and leather shelves as well as a cotton canopy ceiling.

Customers will also be able to get their Belstaff purchases repaired and restored at a waxing station on the ground floor. Belstaff will also offer customers classes on how to take care of their waxed cotton and leather clothes.

With these additions, Belstaff hopes to engage meaningfully with customers. The retailer hops to host panels, special screenings and podcast recordings in the new Regent Street store

