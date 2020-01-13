Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Berlin Fashion Week Relaunches With New Venue, South African Talents

Berlin Fashion Week Relaunches With New Venue, South African Talents

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 30 mins ago

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin is relaunching on Monday with a new and larger venue at the Kraftwerk, a power station-converted event space in central Berlin.
South African designers Clive Rundle, Floyd Avenue, Rich Mnisi and Viviers will stage a group show as part of Mercedes-Benz’s talent exchange program to kickstart the three-day fashion event. Some 16 designers — such as Odeeh, Last Heirs, Nobi Talai and Kilian Kerner’s Kxxk — will debut their fall 2020 collection on the runway.
The group show also marks the 25th anniversary of Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to fashion. The company sponsors Mercedes-Benz Fashion Weeks in Australia; Mexico; Madrid; Tbilisi, Georgia; and Berlin, as well as the International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Fashion Accessories in Hyères, France.
“Democratizing the fashion week” is another key element to the relaunch, according to Katja Ohly-Nauber, a spokeswoman from Mercedes-Benz Germany.
“We are excited to open our doors to consumers and the general public, in addition to leading industry figures, to interact with designers and experience many of the exhibitions and presentations,” Ohly-Nauber added.
Since Mercedes-Benz parted from its original production partner IMG three years ago, there have been talks about the need for change in the German fashion scene, as WWD reported. Despite little

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.


Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.