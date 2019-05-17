Bicester Village Celebrates Ethical Indian Fashion With Latest Pop-up

LONDON — Bicester Village is highlighting creativity, craftsmanship and ethical fashion for its latest pop-up, Celebrating India. Opening Friday and running until May 29, the pop-up not only showcases fashion labels from Manish Arora and Behno, but jewelry and lifestyle products, too.

The boutique has been overseen by Sujata Assomull, contributing editor of Vogue India, who said she wanted to “give a taste of everything that is designed in India,” from fashion and home to jewelry and shawls, the staples of Indian fashion.

“That was really important to us because India has such a vast repertoire. We also wanted to show that Indian fashion is in fact very global, it’s not costume-y and just saris. Indian fashion has really progressed,” said Assomull.

Designers echoed that sentiment.

“What I’m thrilled about is finally the recognition of the creativity of the designers in India, which is so filled with imagination that draws from something so traditional but is also really relevant to a global audience,” she said.

Shivam Punjya, founder of Behno, is also excited to show a different side of Indian fashion. “People don’t necessarily equate Indian fashion with minimalism. We’re a country that’s so known for its intricate beadwork, and for me it’s how I

