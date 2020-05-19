Billie Eilish-Takashi Murakami Collaboration Details Revealed

Breaking News
Uniqlo has revealed more details about its UT collaboration between pop star Billie Eilish and contemporary artist Takashi Murakami.
News of the collaboration was revealed last week.
The collection, which hits uniqlo.com on May 25, will retail from $9.90 to $14.90 and be available in a range of women’s, men’s and kids’ sizes. Women’s sizes range from XXS to XXL, men’s goes from XS-3XL and kids goes from 3Y to 13Y. The line will also be available in some retail stores when they reopen, beginning May 29.
Among the looks are graphics that combine Eilish’s symbol, Blohsh, and Murakami’s iconic flowers. Designs also highlight a collage of Eilish’s photos, a sketch taken from her music video and a UT-original Billie Eilish logo.

A T-shirt from the Billie Eilish-Takashi Murakami collaboration. 

John C. Jay, president of global creative for Uniqlo, said, “Two of the most influential global creators come together as a new expression of art for all.”
Eilish became friendly with Murakami after they messaged each other on Instagram. The pair created the music video for Eilish’s song, “You Should See Me in a Crown,” with Murakami drawing on Eilish’s ideas to animate it in his own style. The video has attracted more than 68 million

