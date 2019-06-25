Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Biotech Materials, Innovation and Fashion Collide at Inaugural Summit at Avon Theatre in Stamford, Conn.

Biotech Materials, Innovation and Fashion Collide at Inaugural Summit at Avon Theatre in Stamford, Conn.

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 min ago

How apparel can be hazardous to your health, the need for more cross-disciplinary biotech initiatives and the importance of relatable storytelling were among the topics discussed during Monday’s inaugural BioFashionTech Summit at the Avon Theatre in Stamford, Conn.
Democratic Congresswoman Anne Hughes helped kick off the event, which featured an assortment of engineers, scientists, entrepreneurs, retailers and fashion executives. Elastin made from the adductor muscles of oysters and the prospect of using corn crops as alternatives to denim were among the forward-thinking ideas that were being explored during last weekend’s Bio Challenge, according to David S. Kong, director of the MIT Media Lab Community Biotechnology Initiative. Aside from being a research scientist, Kong is a synthetic biologist, community organizer, musician, artist and photographer. His varied pursuits epitomized the summit’s multipronged approach and intent in gathering different mind-sets to strive toward a unified approach.
Organizers noted how within one year, Gen Z will outstrip Millennials as the most populous generation, comprising 32 percent of the population. Millennials and Gen Z are branded as mission-driven and impact-oriented.
Eileen Fisher’s sustainable materials and transparency manager Megan Meiklejohn singled out soil health as the most urgent issue. The event’s lead discussion about “The State of the Planet”

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.