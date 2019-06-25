Biotech Materials, Innovation and Fashion Collide at Inaugural Summit at Avon Theatre in Stamford, Conn.

How apparel can be hazardous to your health, the need for more cross-disciplinary biotech initiatives and the importance of relatable storytelling were among the topics discussed during Monday’s inaugural BioFashionTech Summit at the Avon Theatre in Stamford, Conn.

Democratic Congresswoman Anne Hughes helped kick off the event, which featured an assortment of engineers, scientists, entrepreneurs, retailers and fashion executives. Elastin made from the adductor muscles of oysters and the prospect of using corn crops as alternatives to denim were among the forward-thinking ideas that were being explored during last weekend’s Bio Challenge, according to David S. Kong, director of the MIT Media Lab Community Biotechnology Initiative. Aside from being a research scientist, Kong is a synthetic biologist, community organizer, musician, artist and photographer. His varied pursuits epitomized the summit’s multipronged approach and intent in gathering different mind-sets to strive toward a unified approach.

Organizers noted how within one year, Gen Z will outstrip Millennials as the most populous generation, comprising 32 percent of the population. Millennials and Gen Z are branded as mission-driven and impact-oriented.

Eileen Fisher’s sustainable materials and transparency manager Megan Meiklejohn singled out soil health as the most urgent issue. The event’s lead discussion about “The State of the Planet”

