Björn Borg Is Back…Sort Of

More than 40 years after the original relationship was created, Fila has brought back Hall of Fame tennis player Bjӧrn Borg as a brand ambassador.

The news was revealed in a presentation in Stockholm on Monday.

Gene Yoon and Björn Borg

The partnership between Fila and Borg dates to 1975 when he wore the brand on the court during his impressive career that included 11 Grand Slam titles and five consecutive wins at Wimbledon, from 1976 to 1980. The company even created a White Line collection that was worn and inspired by Borg and designed by Fila’s Pierluigi Rolando.

“Fila has a history of aligning with legendary athletes who have made an impact in their sport and beyond,” said Gene Yoon, global chairman of Fila. “It is an honor to welcome Bjӧrn back to the Fila family. As a brand, our DNA is firmly rooted in tennis. Together with Bjӧrn, Fila helped to change the way the world looked at fashion on the court, with a design aesthetic that reflected his distinctive and fearless style of play. That vision and sense of style has never been more relevant than it is today.”

Fila said reuniting with Borg represents its commitment to the sport style space

