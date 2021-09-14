Blackpink’s Rosé Debuts at Met Gala in Custom Saint Laurent Dress

Blackpink’s Rosé arrived at the Met Gala for the first time.

The music sensation, with the fashion house’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello by her side, stepped onto the carpet of the 2021 Met Gala in custom Saint Laurent. This marks the singer’s debut at the coveted fundraising benefit held at the Museum of Metropolitan Art in New York City. Rosé also makes history as the first female K-pop star to attend the Met Gala.

Her dress was a simple little black dress finished with a giant white bow across the chest. To finish off her look, she donned patent black platform heels and an embellished black choker and statement earrings, while her platinum blonde hair was in a teased high ponytail.

Rosé, born Chae-Young Park, is most famous for being one of the four members of popular South Korean girl group, Blackpink, which also includes Ji-soo Kim, Lalisa Manobal and Jennie Kim, known simply as Ji-soo, Lisa and Jennie to their legion of Blackpink fans known as “Blinks.”

Rosé is stunning at the #MetGala. https://t.co/vaX97iQM2B pic.twitter.com/uLdn3r48kJ

— Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2021

Since she first stepped onto the scene with Blackpink in 2016, Rosé has taken off in the world of fashion. In 2020, after working

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story