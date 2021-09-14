Breaking News
Blackpink's Rosé Debuts at Met Gala in Saint Laurent

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

Blackpink’s Rosé arrived at the Met Gala for the first time.
The music sensation, with the fashion house’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello by her side, stepped onto the carpet of the 2021 Met Gala in Saint Laurent. This marks the singer’s debut at the coveted fundraising benefit held at the Museum of Metropolitan Art in New York City. Rosé also makes history as one of the first female K-pop stars to attend the Met Gala, along with Korean rapper CL, born Lee Chae-rin.
Her dress was a simple little black dress finished with a giant white bow across the chest from the brand’s winter 2021 collection. To finish off her look, she donned patent black platform heels and an embellished black choker and statement earrings, while her platinum blonde hair was in a teased high ponytail.
Rosé, born Chae-Young Park, is most famous for being one of the four members of popular South Korean girl group, Blackpink, which also includes Ji-soo Kim, Lalisa Manobal and Jennie Kim, known simply as Ji-soo, Lisa and Jennie to their legion of Blackpink fans known as “Blinks.”

Rosé is stunning at the #MetGala. https://t.co/vaX97iQM2B pic.twitter.com/uLdn3r48kJ
— Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2021

Since she first stepped onto the scene with Blackpink

