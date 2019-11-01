Bldwn President Johnathan Crocker Steps Down

Johnathan Crocker, who served as president of Bldwn for the past two years, has exited the company at the expiration of his contract on Oct. 31.

Crocker joined the American fashion label in late 2017 to evolve the brand beyond its Midwestern roots. He shortened the brand name from Baldwin, named after cofounders Matt and Emily Baldwin, to Bldwn, moved the design offices to Los Angeles and unveiled the brand’s new direction inspired by American artists and architecture in spring 2019.

He also opened the brand’s first retail location under his direction in August at 8424 Melrose Place in California, located near Bottega Veneta. The store interior featured an elevated appearance inspired by American architects and artists such as Warren Platner and Ray Eames and was designed by Montalba Architects, who also created stores for The Row and Isabel Marant.

Spring 2020, the last collection under Crocker’s direction, was inspired by Donald Judd and the artist’s home in Marfa, Tex.

“It’s been a distinct and sincere honor to have worked with Bldwn these last two years in defining the next chapter of the brand’s story,” said Crocker. “I’m immensely proud of what we have achieved and look forward to seeing the brand continue to

