Brands to Watch at Paris Fashion Week

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 31 mins ago

Youths in Balaclava
Known for its decades-long economic success, and more recently, the hit film “Crazy Rich Asians,” Singapore is a big luxury spending powerhouse. But rarely does a fashion brand from the tropical city-state make it to Paris Fashion Week.
This season, Youths in Balaclava, a brand launched by a group of young adults, will be showcasing its spring 2020 collection from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3 in a showroom at 6 Place Vendôme under the auspices of Adrian Joffe, president of Comme des Garçons International and chief executive officer of Dover Street Market. The brand features Gen-Z-friendly prices on T-shirts, hoodies and badges starting at $10.
Taufyq Iskandar, creative director of the brand and leader of the collective, who is serving national duty as a firefighter, will be going to the fashion capital for the first time during his service break.
“I am a first-responder and rescuer. If there is a traffic accident, a fire call, or a suicide call, we are the ones to attend to the case,” he explained. Since 1967, all male Singaporean citizens are required by law to do a period of compulsory service in the uniformed services.
Iskandar started the brand five years ago with five of his close

