Bridget Foley’s Diary: Alessandro Michele, in a Nineties State of Mind

Alessandro Michele in a Nineties state of mind? Apparently. Two days before showing his Gucci collection, Michele talked about a significant creative shift for spring, and why for the moment at least, he loves the Nineties. Two reasons: Its King (Tom) and Queen (Miuccia). He also posed a nifty what-if he would address on his runway today: “What happens if one of my girls should try to be sexy?” If that teaser doesn’t grab you, you don’t love fashion.

WWD: You seem so serene for two days before your show.

Alessandro Michele: Beautiful. I love it.

WWD: Do you feel serene?

A.M.: I feel serene because, after almost five years, I’m to the point that I’m really enjoying to be a fashion designer. That’s crazy.

WWD: Crazy that it took five years or crazy that you feel happy?

A.M: Maybe both. From the outside, it could be strange because the fashion designer job now, it’s pretty hard. I’m kind of stressed, most of all for myself.

WWD: You impose the stress internally?

AM: Yes. Because five years, you can risk being bored.

WWD: But you’re not bored?

AM: I’m not bored from my job. I’m not bored by the energy that pushes me to be creative. But I’m bored in a way from the idea that

