Bridget Foley’s Diary Carolina Herrera: Retail Wonderland on Madison

“It’s not about being greige.” So notes Wes Gordon of the Carolina Herrera aesthetic — a simple prescription that doesn’t begin and end with the clothes.

After honing his fashion vision for a few seasons, the creative director, who succeeded the house founder in February of last year, felt ready to take on the renovation of the brand’s New York flagship. Gordon determined to translate his baseline belief in fashion that makes you happy into an ebullient, celebratory retail space. “Everything I say about the clothes is that Herrera is an anti-normcore brand. It’s color and beauty. We are not a minimalist house. This space should reflect that, too,” he said. The store at 954 Madison Avenue reopens today after an eight-month renovation, its first in almost 20 years of operation.

Gordon spoke during a walk-through of the site earlier this month. Though the prevailing architectural motif then discernible was construction site, and the dominant decorative effects, drop cloths and dust, the vision had started to emerge and was on full, spirited view during a second visit early Wednesday morning: a three-story jewel box, its 5,000 square feet of selling space filled not with monotone, round diamonds but an array of glorious,

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story