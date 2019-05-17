Bridget Foley’s Diary: Charles & Colvard — New Tools of Engagement

Perfection — a rare occurrence. Finding it twice — marketing magic.

That’s the mind-set of Suzanne Miglucci, president and chief executive officer of Charles & Colvard, in the lead-up to JCK Las Vegas, the jewelry industry’s mega trade show set to run from May 31 through June 3.

The Charles & Colvard business is built around the lab-made gemstone moissanite, which bears striking naked-eye similarity to diamond. Miglucci assumed the ceo position in late 2015 and in 2017 began a re-branding strategy, redirecting the firm from primarily a supplier of loose gemstones to an e-commerce-based jewelry company. Under her watch, the small public company — with a $42.1 million market cap — that had for years struggled to find its footing is on an upward trajectory. Last Friday, it posted its third consecutive quarter of profitability, and over the past week the stock has climbed dramatically, albeit from a low starting point, up 67 percent, to close at $1.94 on Thursday.

A key focus: marketing moissanite as an enticing, sustainable option for engagement rings. As Miglucci sees it, the time is now for that option to explode. “We just happen to have a perfect storm,” she said during a recent trip to New York

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story