Bridget Foley’s Diary: Conversations on COVID-19

“I have a lot of time on my hands, like everyone,“ Marc Jacobs said last week.

Like millions more of the homebound (or in his case, hotel-bound), Jacobs isn’t on grown-up spring break. For most of us similarly confined, it’s more like house arrest, imposed by common sense, company mandate and, increasingly, by government directive, à la those restrictions now confining the populations of New York State and California in efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Extreme social curtailment leaves many (guardians of children perhaps not so much) with time to ponder how we got here and where we’re going, and it’s scaring the hell out of us.

Last week’s mass shuttering of stores across North America and Europe stunned, contributing to the ghost-town eeriness of all manner of locales, including notoriously people-dense New York City, its public spaces now bleak and largely uninhabited, save for early-morning walkers desperate to maintain that 6-foot human-free radius en route, and the stalwart essential workers who by showing up for work and doing their jobs — stocking and selling in grocery stores and pharmacies; preparing and delivering take-out meals — make it possible for the rest of us to carry on with basic life needs,

