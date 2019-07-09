Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Bridget Foley’s Diary: Couture’s Grand Intimacy

Bridget Foley’s Diary: Couture’s Grand Intimacy

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 37 mins ago

Haute couture is fashion’s most grand subgenre — the most extravagant, demonstrative, luxurious, sky’s-the-limit world in which all is possible. It’s also fashion’s most intimate arena, every dress built, every flower crafted, every embroidery executed first for the runway, and then for one individual client, by highly skilled artisans who take deep pride in and feel personal ownership of their work. That juxtaposition at the heart of couture felt in particularly high relief this season as, for whatever reasons, designers chose to manifest the intimacy in quite specific ways. It made for a strong and often poignant season.
There was no question that this fall season would feel different — the first one since forever without Karl Lagerfeld at the helm at Chanel. For as long as almost everyone in the audience has been attending couture, Lagerfeld’s Chanel was an essential anchor. For some of us, his show followed a revered ritual, the “Chanel preview,” during which Lagerfeld would multitask brilliantly, hosting and gossiping, offering iPad peeks at his set and deflecting collection-specific queries to Amanda Harlech while simultaneously conducting fittings, signing off on the final touches of each look — hat or no hat, the length of a glove, the

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.