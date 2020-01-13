Bridget Foley’s Diary: Ed Filipowski, A Great Guy

The office phones almost never ring anymore. On Friday afternoon, Rachna Shah, partner and managing director of p.r. and digital at KCD, called my landline. Ed Filipowski was dead. Over the years, I’d gotten three similarly ominous calls from Ed, about Stephen Sprouse, Alexander McQueen and Ingrid Sischy, each one gone way too early. Now Ed.



Ed was a pillar of the industry, a wellspring of strategic innovation and an epicenter of calm and common sense through the subtle evolutionary waves and cataclysmic disruptions of the past 30 years.



Those who worked for him, directly or indirectly, noted his incredible investment in their careers. Rachna said that, from the moment he hired her out of school, he was interested in “challenging me and helping me grow.” Charlotte Blechman, now Tom Ford’s chief marketing officer, who never worked at KCD, met Ed when she was at Gucci, a KCD client. “I was blessed enough to have had his magic in my life for the past 25 years,” she said.

Coach’s president Joshua Schulman, also a Gucci alumnus, said that Ed shared valuable lessons on topics as disparate as how to seat a show and where to find July Fourth apple pie in Paris. “But mostly,” Schulman said, “he taught

