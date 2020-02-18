Bridget Foley’s Diary: Hermès Gets Innovative

There were no pop stars in the room. No actors, no athletes or no influencers. Well, not that kind of influencer anyway, though you’d be hard-pressed to find someone today whose life hasn’t been influenced big time by Jony Ive, the longtime chief design officer of Apple who recently vacated that post to found his own company, LoveFrom, with Marc Newson.

Ive was the most high-profile personality (at least to those in the audience with limited exposure to current French philosophy), but not the most high-flying. That distinction went to Peggy Whitson by a mile. Make that miles and miles; Whitson is a retired astronaut and commander of the International Space Station. Also in attendance: choreographer Okwui Okpokwasili, afore-referenced philosopher François Jullien and paleoanthropologist Ian Tattersall of the American Museum of Natural History.

This consortium of brilliance assembled at an unlikely place — the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council’s Art Center on Governors Island, a former military base turned recreation center, accessible by a ferry that departs from the southernmost point of Manhattan. The participants turned out on Thursday at the invitation of Pierre-Alexis Dumas, creative director of Hermès, for the program ushering in the luxury behemoth’s theme for 2020. Hermès dedicates each year to

