BRIDGET FOLEY’S DIARY: Vera’s Military Salute

Sometimes, cynicism takes a hike. Over three days last week it went wondrously AWOL at Vera Wang’s store on Madison Avenue in Manhattan as the designer and members of her staff too numerous to count focused the company’s attentions on 11 VIP brides. Not of the Hailey Bieber, Hannah Davis, Chelsea Clinton, Lily Aldridge ilk, but VIPs whose names are unfamiliar beyond their own circles. They are all military brides, some in the service themselves, some engaged to military personnel. Some are already married, but circumstances forced them to delay their wedding celebrations.

To celebrate her brand’s 30th anniversary, Wang partnered with Brides Across America, an organization that gifts gowns to military and first-responder brides. Together the two staged a contest that led to 10 couples receiving the extraordinary VIP treatment from Wang, the centerpiece of which is the gifting and fitting of each woman with a Collection wedding look. Playing fly on the wall (albeit an occasionally vocal one) for two of the three days proved very moving for me. It would be impossible for Wang and her fabulous staff to lavish more attention on any bride, no matter how famous. No dress was off limits nor any modifications too

