British Duchesses Don Black for Weekend of Remembrance Sunday Events

LONDON – From the Royal Albert Hall to Whitehall, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex both spent much of the weekend wearing black for a series of Remembrance Sunday events.

Remembrance Sunday takes place in Britain on the second weekend in November and is meant to honor the men and women who died in World War One, World War Two and in conflict during the 20th and 21st Centuries.



The Duchess of Sussex at the

Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph, in London.

On Sunday morning, royals and members of the British armed forces and their families gathered at Whitehall, near Downing Street, for the laying of memorial wreaths, tributes and prayers at the Cenotaph war memorial.

Queen Elizabeth and members of her family gathered on balconies overlooking the memorial. The Duchess of Cambridge wore an Alexander McQueen coat dress with a zip front, frogging and fringe details, while the Duchess of Sussex donned a Stella McCartney coat with a double D-ring buckle.

On Saturday night, the duchesses and their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry, joined other royals and politicians, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds, at the Festival of Remembrance, an annual musical event at Royal

