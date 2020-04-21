British Fashion Council Merges Men’s, Women’s Showcases

Breaking News
LONDON — Following the cancellation of London Fashion Week Men’s in June, the British Fashion Council has been working to reimagine its seasonal showcases.
Today, it announced its plans to merge its women’s and men’s wear showcases into one “gender-neutral platform.” London Fashion Week: Men’s is no more and all designers will be showcasing their collections and brand stories under the London Fashion Week umbrella, starting with a three-day digital showcase on June 12, the time when the men’s wear shows were set to take place.
The BFC will introduce a new digital platform in time for the June online showcase that will be open to both trade and consumer audiences. The designers participating are yet to be confirmed, but the BFC is expecting a bigger mix than the usual June lineup, with men’s and women’s talent involved.
The aim of the format is to give designers bigger flexibility as to the audience they can reach, as well as the format and content of their presentations that can vary from product to cultural commentary.

“Many of our businesses have always embraced London Fashion Week as a platform for not just fashion, but for its influence on society, identity and culture. By creating a cultural fashion

