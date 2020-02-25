Breaking News
Brooks Brothers Creates Accessories for White House Historical Association

Brooks Brothers has a history of dressing American presidents so it makes sense that the White House Historical Association would turn to the specialty retailer to produce an accessories collection.
The exclusive collection will feature the Truman Presidential Seal and will include red, blue and navy neckties, a red or blue double-sided bowties, a navy bowtie and a multicolored pocket square. Called the Presidential Collection, all items are 100 percent silk and manufactured in the U.S.
The Truman Presidential Seal was established in 1945 when then-President Harry S. Truman issued an executive order that officially defined the Presidential Coat of Arms and Seal for the first time. Eventually, an eagle’s head, which originally faced right toward a bundle of 13 arrows held in its talons, was turned to face left toward an olive branch to symbolize peace.
The products will range in price from $55 to $89.50 and can be purchased online through the association’s web site or the White House History Shop and White House Visitor Center in Washington, D.C.
The organization said it will continue to partner with Brooks Brothers on additional products in the future.
A Brooks Brothers spokesperson said the Historical Association approached the company about the partnership because it “recognized

