Brooks Brothers Returning to Beverly Hills

Brooks Brothers is returning to Beverly Hills this fall after vacating the massive 22,250-square-foot building at 468 North Rodeo Drive that was subsequently purchased by Bernard Arnault, is now housing the Louis Vuitton X exhibition, and is said to be earmarked for a future Cheval Blanc hotel.
The American brand will open in October at 425 North Canon Drive, a former location of L.A. men’s wear outfitter Carroll & Co., which catered to Frank Sinatra, Clark Gable, Cary Grant, Steve McQueen, Don Rickles and many more before shuttering in January. In December, John Carroll, son of founder Richard Carroll, told the Los Angeles Times that the company’s North Canon Drive store is worth far more than any clothing he could sell.
The newest Brooks Brothers location will feature the new global concept store design debuted this spring at Hudson Yards in New York City. Measuring 7,800 square feet, it will stock the signature collections and Golden Fleece luxury label for men, as well its women’s collection designed by Zac Posen. There will also be spaces for made-to measure tailoring and a dedicated private area for Studio Service and VIP shopping.
