Browns Introduces Women’s Activewear With 33 Brands

LONDON — Browns is expanding into the activewear category and launching today with 33 brands and an exclusive capsule with streetwear label Misbhv. There will be a mix of luxury to performancewear brands available such as Versace Active to Adidas and Nike.
“Brands are really starting to focus on understanding and creating performancewear pieces geared toward women instead of just ‘shrinking it and pinking it.’ I felt that with this new category, it could really represent the whole of Browns’ audience,” said Ida Petersson, women’s wear buying director at Browns.
In an effort to represent as much of the Browns audience as possible, Petersson has included items that stretch far beyond the gym wear range such as performancewear for yoga, running, cycling, basketball and football.
“There is so much happening on the women’s activewear side and I want to make sure we cater to all those women. We’ve seen the cycling genre becoming stronger and stronger and with our global audience, basketball is big in the U.S.,” Petersson said.
Browns will also be offering three exclusive styles with Misbhv that include neon bodycon dresses, other key drops include pieces from Fantabody, Adam Selman Sport and Adidas x Daneille Cathari.
There will also be an installation in the Browns East

