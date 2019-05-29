Brunello Cucinelli Gathers Jeff Bezos, Other ‘Leonardos of the Third Millennium’ at Solomeo HQ

MILAN — Humanism is not exactly top of mind for most entrepreneurs, but anyone who has spent more than 10 minutes with Brunello Cucinelli knows that is exactly one of his favorite subjects.

It’s also a topic that Cucinelli revealed on Wednesday was developed for three days with a group of entrepreneurs that reads like a Silicon Valley Who’s Who: Jeff Bezos, founder, president and chief executive officer of Amazon.com; Dick Costolo, entrepreneur, former ceo of Twitter; Reid Hoffman, cofounder and executive president of LinkedIn; Ruzwana Bashir, founder and ceo of Peek.com; Drew Houston, ceo and founder of Dropbox; Lynn Jurich, cofounder and co-ceo of Sunrun, and Nirav Tolia, cofounder of Nextdoor.

Gathering in Solomeo, the central Italian medieval village Cucinelli has restored and that is home to the company’s headquarters, the group met for the “Symposium on Soul and Economics,” May 23 to 25. “Next year, Jeff Bezos invited us to his ranch,” Cucinelli told WWD.

However, Cucinelli said that “economics” did not factor in. “These have been three beautiful days, and we never discussed revenues or business. It was a private visit, a moment to talk about humanity. I never saw Jeff Bezos or the others with their phones,” said Cucinelli.

