Burberry Partners With The RealReal in the Name of Circular Fashion

LONDON — Against of a backdrop of climate change protests and luxury companies ramping up their sustainability initiatives, Burberry has partnered with luxury consignment marketplace The RealReal in an effort to promote a circular economy in fashion.

According to Burberry, the partnership is a means of educating and directing consumers who wish to consign their Burberry items, or to shop for old Burberry pieces, on The RealReal’s site.

“We hope to not only champion a more circular future, but encourage consumers to consider all the options available to them when they’re looking to refresh their wardrobes,” said Pam Batty, vice president of corporate responsibility at Burberry.

Burberry won’t be providing any of its unsold stock, or giving the consignor any exclusive products. Instead, the company has chosen to reward TheRealReal customers who purchase consigned Burberry products more chances to shop the brand via an exclusive personal shopping experience in one of its 18 stores across the U.S.

According to the luxury label, the personal shopping experience will include Champagne and high tea and a personal selection of new Burberry products to shop from, including their latest collection of more than 109 looks.

Like many luxury brands, Burberry has moved to become more sustainable.

Earlier this year, the brand

