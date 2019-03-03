Breaking News
Business Accelerator Tomorrow Unveils Conceptual Showroom in Paris

PARIS — Business accelerator Tomorrow is expanding its business in Paris, with the opening of a showroom that will focus on highlighting gender-fluid, women’s wear and “conceptual streetwear” brands.
The space, which is called Tomorrow Le Palais and situated in Paris’ Left Bank, opened its doors with an event Saturday night during Paris Fashion Week.
For fall 2019, the showroom will represent brands including Ottolinger, Mister IT, Akiko Aoki, Aalto, Pyer Moss, Afterhomework and Situationist. It has also partnered with the likes of Ambush, the jewelry label by Dior’s Yoon Ahn, Colville, Coperni and Diesel Red Tag x GR-Uniforma, who will all create installations that will be showcased across the new space, an 18th-century mansion built by renown architect Germain Boffrand.

The Colville installation at Tomorrow Le Palais. 
Courtesy Photo

“We work for, and service, many different communities and it was important at this point in the development of our platform to be able to showcase our projects in different locations. This has become more apparent, as we are very involved with the brands, and support them across all aspects of their businesses — from investment to product development, to launch,” said Stefano Martinetto, the platform’s chief executive officer.
He added that the aim of the

