Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Byredo Toasts Collection During Paris Fashion Week

Byredo Toasts Collection During Paris Fashion Week

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 2 hours ago

Ben Gorham brought together Byredo’s trendy community during Paris Fashion Week, from Off-White designer Virgil Abloh to Anja Rubik, Aymeline Valade and influencers Pernille Teisbaek and Caroline Daur.
The occasion was Gorham’s accessories collection for the label, which dabbles in beauty and leather goods.
“I’m based in Sweden, so this is the right occasion to bring everyone together and connect with our community,” said the designer.
But despite his cult following, Gorham is committed to going against the fashion current and taking it slow.
For fall, he presented a small, focused accessories collection where he reworked the brand’s popular Seema bag using embroideries and hand-painted techniques.

Byredo fall 2019 
Courtesy Photo

His inspiration was the art of bird-watching, which he was drawn to for its peaceful, community-based nature. He loosely translated this into bags in bright colors and hand-painted inkblots, that reflected the “perfect symmetry of birds.”
A black version featuring neon blue inkblots stood out.
“This style has quickly become our iconic bag, maybe because it has a very strong silhouette — without branding or without hard wear, it still became quickly recognizable. So I felt like I should keep exploring different iterations of this bag and use it as a canvas,” said Gorham. “I’m quite slow, but

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.