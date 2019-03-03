Byredo Toasts Collection During Paris Fashion Week

Ben Gorham brought together Byredo’s trendy community during Paris Fashion Week, from Off-White designer Virgil Abloh to Anja Rubik, Aymeline Valade and influencers Pernille Teisbaek and Caroline Daur.

The occasion was Gorham’s accessories collection for the label, which dabbles in beauty and leather goods.

“I’m based in Sweden, so this is the right occasion to bring everyone together and connect with our community,” said the designer.

But despite his cult following, Gorham is committed to going against the fashion current and taking it slow.

For fall, he presented a small, focused accessories collection where he reworked the brand’s popular Seema bag using embroideries and hand-painted techniques.

Byredo fall 2019

Courtesy Photo

His inspiration was the art of bird-watching, which he was drawn to for its peaceful, community-based nature. He loosely translated this into bags in bright colors and hand-painted inkblots, that reflected the “perfect symmetry of birds.”

A black version featuring neon blue inkblots stood out.

“This style has quickly become our iconic bag, maybe because it has a very strong silhouette — without branding or without hard wear, it still became quickly recognizable. So I felt like I should keep exploring different iterations of this bag and use it as a canvas,” said Gorham. “I’m quite slow, but

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story