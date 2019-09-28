Byredo’s Ben Gorham Celebrates Craig McDean Tie-in, Plots Cosmetics Launch

Breaking News
TEAM SPIRIT: Ben Gorham has always put collaboration at the core of his work and his next tie-in involves the launch of another new category for Byredo: color cosmetics.
“I’m working on a cosmetics, makeup line for next year, which has been a really big, interesting project. It’s challenging in every sense of the word not being a woman and creating makeup, but there is a collaboration element, too, and when that’s revealed it will make complete sense,” Gorham said, declining to name his collaborator.
During Paris Fashion Week, he was celebrating another longtime friend and collaborator, the photographer Craig McDean and his new Rizzoli book.
Gorham wanted to take on the “supporting act” this time around and embark with McDean on a book signing tour, hosted at Byredo stores worldwide.
The duo has already made a stop in London and after their Paris Fashion Week event — which was held on Friday evening and drew the likes of Elsa Hosk, Peter Phillips and Grace Coddington — they will move on to Montreal, New York, Milan, Seoul and Tokyo.

Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly 
VALENTIN LE CRON

“As we are running this almost like a rock tour, we thought it would be fitting to create some merchandise

