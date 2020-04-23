Can China’s Yang Mi Help Rescue Victoria’s Secret?

Victoria’s Secret revamp plan for Asia got a big, buzzy boost with the announcement Thursday it had appointed Yang Mi, one of the most successful and highest-paid Chinese actresses as Asia ambassador of the brand.

“I am very pleased to be able to work with Victoria’s Secret,” said Yang. “Through a new interpretation, I want to make sexiness a natural expression in life, and let it become a more positive and beneficial force.”

The high-profile partnership with Yang comes even as Sycamore Partners, which sought to buy the struggling lingerie retailer before the coronavirus began spreading around the globe, is trying to back out from the deal.

Her appointment comes only three days after the brand tapped Zhou Dongyu, an acclaimed ingenue as the new face of Victoria’s Secret in China. Yang’s title suggests that her images will be rolled out beyond China to the rest of Asia. Some of her TV dramas are highly popular in Southeast Asia, South Korea and Japan.

She famously cut ties with Versace last year when an image of a Versace t-shirt listed Beijing and Shanghai as cities that were part of China but formatted Macau and Hong Kong differently began to circulate on Weibo. Her decision sparked

