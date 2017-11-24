Canada Goose Gets PETA Protestors on Black Friday

Breaking News
Canada Goose had one of the busiest shopping days of the year interrupted by racous protestors.
Roughly 200-plus animal rights activists led by members of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals gathered in the late afternoon of Black Friday outside the year-old Canada Goose store in New York’s SoHo neighborhood. The block of Wooster Street where the store is located is home to a number of luxury and fashion brands, including Chanel, Balmain and Ted Baker.
While dozens of shoppers inside the Canada Goose store appeared to be doing little more than waiting out the protestors and a sizable crowd that had gathered to stare, photograph and in a few instances join in, PETA activists chanted, held signs and handed out fliers graphically describing and disparaging the use of down and coyote fur in Canada Goose’s popular winter coats.
A representative of Canada Goose could not be reached for comment.
”Canada Goose has blood on its hands!” and “Fur isn’t fashion! Where the hell is your compassion!” were among the protest chants on rotation, but other activists had their own methods.
A blonde woman dressed in black holding a white poster with “Animal fur isn’t fashion” written in simple black maker and draped

