Canadian Luxury Designer Marie Saint Pierre Unveils SoHo Pop-up

Canadian luxury brand Maison Marie Saint Pierre has opened its first pop-up shop in New York. The shop, which opened Friday and will remain in business until Oct. 30, is based at 70 Wooster Street and coincides with the brand’s 30th anniversary.

The Montreal-based company, which has a flagship in Wynwood, Miami, has a growing presence, with 100 points of sale across Canada and the U.S. Saint Pierre’s U.S. accounts include such specialty stores as Elizabeth Anthony, Julian Gold, Gus Mayer, Barbara Jean and Betsy Fisher. In Canada, the brand can be found in Holt Renfrew, Hangar9 and Blu’s, as well as two of her own boutiques in Montreal.

The SoHo pop-up, which is hosting an event at the store tonight, is a collective space. The brand partnered with Lampi Lampa sculptural lamps, Zvelle footwear, contemporary artist Frank Lamonthe and OOB Magazine, which will also feature their latest creations in the boutique.

Maison Marie Saint Pierre sought partners with a complementary aesthetic and vision. The pop-up spans 4,000 square feet. The designer’s fall collection and Atelier (which arrives next week) are being featured.



Marie Saint Pierre

Saint Pierre described her line as “experiential luxury.” She uses a lot of technical fabrics, and her collection has

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story