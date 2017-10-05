Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Canadian Luxury Designer Marie Saint Pierre Unveils SoHo Pop-up

Canadian Luxury Designer Marie Saint Pierre Unveils SoHo Pop-up

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 24 mins ago

Canadian luxury brand Maison Marie Saint Pierre has opened its first pop-up shop in New York. The shop, which opened Friday and will remain in business until Oct. 30, is based at 70 Wooster Street and coincides with the brand’s 30th anniversary.
The Montreal-based company, which has a flagship in Wynwood, Miami, has a growing presence, with 100 points of sale across Canada and the U.S.  Saint Pierre’s U.S. accounts include such specialty stores as Elizabeth Anthony, Julian Gold, Gus Mayer, Barbara Jean and Betsy Fisher. In Canada, the brand can be found in Holt Renfrew, Hangar9 and Blu’s, as well as two of her own boutiques in Montreal.
The SoHo pop-up, which is hosting an event at the store tonight, is a collective space. The brand partnered with Lampi Lampa sculptural lamps, Zvelle footwear, contemporary artist Frank Lamonthe and OOB Magazine, which will also feature their latest creations in the boutique.
Maison Marie Saint Pierre sought partners with a complementary aesthetic and vision. The pop-up spans 4,000 square feet. The designer’s fall collection and Atelier (which arrives next week) are being featured.
 

Marie Saint Pierre 

Saint Pierre described her line as “experiential luxury.” She uses a lot of technical fabrics, and her collection has

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.