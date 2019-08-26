Cannabis and High Fashion to Commingle During New York Fashion Week

The worlds of “high” fashion and cannabis will merge at New York Fashion Week with a show by designer Korto Momolu, who’s teamed with Women Grow, the largest network of women in the cannabis and hemp industries.

The show is slated for Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. at Pier 59 Studios, stage C.

Momolu will showcase a collection of largely hemp-based designs that incorporate aspects of health and wellness to bring awareness to the power of women in the cannabis industry. The Korto Momolu for Women Grow line is geared for anyone to wear, not just stoner types.

In a telephone interview Friday from her home in Little Rock, Ark., Momolu explained, “When the opportunity first came up, I liked the idea that they [Women Grow] were about women’s empowerment. They wanted a female designer and they had been watching me.” As a fashion designer, Momolu has included women of all shapes and sizes, and catered her own ready-to-wear line to the woman who never had a voice. Her line is sized from small to 2X and 4 to 18.

In June, Momolu did a capsule collection, which she showed on the runway at a Women Grow summit in Washington, D.C. “We literally sold

