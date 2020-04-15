Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Fashion / Cannes Film Festival Won’t Go Ahead in June

Cannes Film Festival Won’t Go Ahead in June

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 6 mins ago

CANNES CAN’T: The Cannes Film Festival has scrapped plans for a postponement until the end of June, but said it is exploring different formats to make sure the films that were due to be screened at the event find an audience.
The festival was originally scheduled to take place from May 12 to 23, with U.S. director Spike Lee heading the jury. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers initially proposed moving the event to late June and early July instead.
That option has fallen through after French President Emmanuel Macron said France would begin lifting confinement measures on May 11, but continue to ban large public gatherings until mid-July.
“It is clearly difficult to assume that the Festival de Cannes could be held this year in its original form,” the festival said in a statement issued late on Tuesday.
“Nevertheless, since yesterday evening we have started many discussions with professionals, in France and abroad. They agree that the Festival de Cannes, an essential pillar for the film industry, must explore all contingencies allowing to support the year of cinema by making Cannes 2020 real, in a way or another,” they added.
What shape that might take remains unclear. In an interview with WWD sister

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.


Read Full Story

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.