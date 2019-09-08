Carla Sozzani Celebrates Italian Designers, New York Store’s First Anniversary

Breaking News
Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

WHEN IN ROME: Knowing New York Fashion Week is all about the search for the latest and the greatest, 10 Corso Como founder Carla Sozzani decided to showcase the finery of five Italian designers Saturday night at its downtown store. With the support of Carlo Capasa, chairman of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, and Maurizio Forte of the Italian Trade Commission, the mix-and-mingle also marked the one-year anniversary of the retailer’s South Street Seaport store.
The decision to spotlight Italian talent during NYFW was logical for Sozzani. “This is the future and 10 Corso Como has always been about trying to promote and find new designers. Here, people are super attentive and concerned about the future of the young generation.” she said.
While major designers and international brands may draw the media, lesser-known talent today will one day lead the fashion industry. “I think everybody should think about the future. You realize very well that the generation of the so-called big brands — and people like me — are growing up. We need a regeneration. Actually, it should be called the regeneration,” she said with a laugh.
Turning more serious, Sozzani said young talent needs more than media attention to build their businesses. Acknowledging

