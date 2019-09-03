Breaking News
Carmen Busquets Joins Advisory Board of Fernbrook

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 5 mins ago

Carmen Busquets, known for her savvy investments in mainly tech-driven brands and retailers, has been named to a new advisory board for the New York-based venture capital fund Fernbrook Capital Management LLC.
Founded in 2016 by retail executive Marigay McKee and investment banker and lawyer William Detwiler, Fernbrook has so far made investments in about 30 companies across fashion, beauty, home technology, retail services, and food and beverage. These include inclusive-size brand Universal Standard, Knot Standard and La Ligne in fashion; Westman Atelier, Glamsquad and Violet Grey in beauty, and Akin’s Army and Baboon in fitness.
Former president of Saks Fifth Avenue and chief merchant at Harrods, McKee noted that small venture capital firms benefit from additional outside perspectives.
Busquets is a Venezuelan businesswoman best known as the majority cofounding investor of Net-a-porter, and as a vocal proponent of sustainability. The influential angel investor is said to have invested more than $50 million to date in start-ups in the U.S. and Britain including Farfetch, Moda Operandi, Flowerbx, Tagwalk, Cult Beauty and the cosmetics brand Dr Jackson’s.
Busquets joins Fernbrook’s new advisory board alongside F.D. Wilder, who honed his product development teeth over a 37-year career at Procter & Gamble. Wilder is now a senior

