Caroline Vreeland x Kiki de Montparnasse Collaboration Drops

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion

When Caroline Vreeland was in her early 20s, she would visit the Kiki de Montparnasse store in Los Angeles nearly every day. 
“I just remember when I was young and living in L.A. and working three f–king jobs,” Vreeland told WWD. “And I would walk home and I would go into the Kiki store and I couldn’t afford anything there. But I would go in and I would just be so inspired.”
These days, Vreeland is still working many jobs. But they’re slightly more lucrative: singer, songwriter, actress, model and editor. Now she’s adding fashion designer to her résumé — and she’s working with the brand she loves so much. 

Caroline Vreeland poses with a pair of thongs from her new capsule collection with Kiki de Montparnasse. 
Courtesy

The Kiki de Montparnasse x Caroline Vreeland capsule collection lands exclusively on Farfetch today. The collection comes in two styles — a bloomer and a thong — in white, bordeaux, nude, black and red, with small images embroidered on the pieces that reflect Vreeland’s personality. Like the manicured hand holding up a stick of lipstick, or the bright red lips eating pasta. 
“I wanted to make a comment on women being told to quiet down,” Vreeland said, regarding

