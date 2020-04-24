Cartier Launches Three Watches, Designer Outlines Approach

TIME TALES: As the watch industry grapples with the challenge of launching new products during the coronavirus, Cartier is not skipping a beat, and — through a recently created online platform — is presenting three timepieces on Friday: a retooled Pasha, the Santos-Dumont and the Maillon, which carries a prominent new design.

“Reading the time is secondary,” noted Marie-Laure Cérède, director of watchmaking for Cartier, explaining her approach to design for timepieces at the storied French label. It’s all about aesthetics, she added, pointing out that she generally doesn’t wear watches that are “on-time” — set to the proper time.

The luxury executive started her career at Cartier before a 12-year stint at Harry Winston where, as creative director, she moved the brand into jewelry watches and large complications. She returned to Cartier in 2017 as deputy director of watchmaking before rising to her current post, which she has held for three years.

Reflecting the age-old struggle of the high-end watchmaking industry, that is, to draw on a house’s tradition while introducing fresh relevance for a current audience, Cérède describes it as paying homage to the brand’s legacy while introducing a new “vocabulary” for the future — at once daring, forward-looking but

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story