Cartier to Sponsor A Women’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai



FOCUS ON WOMEN: Cartier, the star label of Compagnie Financière Richemont, is sponsoring a women’s pavilion at the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai that runs from Oct. 20 to April 10, 2021.

The pavilion will highlight stories of men and women who have contributed to gender equality and empowering women with a focus on milestones in women’s rights and challenges facing women, according to a statement revealing the move.

“The Women’s Pavilion, in collaboration with Cartier, is setting a needed standard for corporations to rethink their approach to gender advocacy—and is a powerful platform to cascade the gender equality message to the world,” said Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, United Nations under secretary general and executive director of U.N. Women. She and Amal Clooney are supporting the event, Cartier said in its statement, without providing further details.

The pavilion will highlight “crucial roles that women have long played as linchpins of their communities and drivers of economies and underscores Expo 2020 Dubai’s firm commitment to empowering all women to drive their own development and create a better future for us all,” said Reem Al Hashimy, United Arab Emirates minister of state for international cooperation and director general of Expo 2020 Dubai bureau.

The move marks a new chapter in

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story