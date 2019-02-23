Castiglionis Build Plan C, Open First Flagship in Japan

MILAN — “The positive feedback and success we had in such a short time is surprising,” said Gianni Castiglioni, chief executive officer of Plan C, the fashion brand launched last year with his daughter and creative director Carolina. “But if the product is well-liked, the rest is all a consequence.”

The affable executive isn’t one to boast, but Plan C, into only its second collection, which will be presented here today, has already racked up orders by top retailers including Browns, Le Bon Marché, Lane Crawford, Mytheresa.com, Joyce in Hong Kong and SKP in Beijing, as well as Biffi and 10 Corso Como in Italy.

“Plan C is a really fresh and artistic collection with playful silhouettes and layering, playing with masculine and feminine style and mixing materials,” said Jennifer Cuvillier, style director at Le Bon Marché. “The DNA of the line is really strong and doesn’t look like anyone else. Carolina Castiglioni has a real vision and talent.”

In the U.S., Plan C has an exclusive agreement with Barneys New York, with the spring collection carried in seven doors, which will increase to eight for fall.

