Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Castiglionis Build Plan C, Open First Flagship in Japan

Castiglionis Build Plan C, Open First Flagship in Japan

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 31 mins ago

MILAN — “The positive feedback and success we had in such a short time is surprising,” said Gianni Castiglioni, chief executive officer of Plan C, the fashion brand launched last year with his daughter and creative director Carolina. “But if the product is well-liked, the rest is all a consequence.”
The affable executive isn’t one to boast, but Plan C, into only its second collection, which will be presented here today, has already racked up orders by top retailers including Browns, Le Bon Marché, Lane Crawford, Mytheresa.com, Joyce in Hong Kong and SKP in Beijing, as well as Biffi and 10 Corso Como in Italy.
“Plan C is a really fresh and artistic collection with playful silhouettes and layering, playing with masculine and feminine style and mixing materials,” said Jennifer Cuvillier, style director at Le Bon Marché. “The DNA of the line is really strong and doesn’t look like anyone else. Carolina Castiglioni has a real vision and talent.”
In the U.S., Plan C has an exclusive agreement with Barneys New York, with the spring collection carried in seven doors, which will increase to eight for fall.
“The collection looks refined and sophisticated, but still whimsical,” said Barneys fashion director Marina Larroudé. “The color

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.