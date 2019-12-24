Catching up With Saks Potts, Instagram’s Favorite Winter Coats

The fur industry might be attracting protest, but Saks Potts — a Copenhagen-based fashion and outerwear label — has Millennials and Gen-Z trendsetters lining up to buy its fox, lamb and mink-trimmed coats.

Saks Potts has lured a new generation to expensive coats by making luxury outerwear part of larger pop culture. An endless list of global pop stars have sported one of their designs with Cardi B, K-pop fashion plate Jennie Kim of Blackpink and budding LatinX phenomenon Rosalía among the label’s fans. Their coats, simultaneously ostentatious and cool (typically $850 to $2,000), are offered in ice cream shop palettes and strike an aspirational nerve with their laissez-faire styling and emphasis on youth culture. Founded in 2014 by Cathrine Saks and Barbara Potts, the brand is now stocked in around 80 stores globally — including Bergdorf Goodman and Galeries Lafayette Champs-Élysees.

Cathrine Saks and Barbara Potts

Courtesy

While an integral part of Copenhagen’s new wave fashion movement, both Saks and Potts find inspiration for their collections through travel. And thus, the designers touched down in New York earlier this month to take in the city’s Christmas lights, visit FIT’s research library and meet with their local retailers including Nordstrom and Kith. Their label

