Celebrities Drive Social Media Mentions Amid Gun Control Protests

1 hour ago

This weekend’s March for Our Lives gun control protests generated strong social media traffic, according to analytics firm Talkwalker, which tracked posts in a 24-hour period through to Saturday at 3 p.m. Eastern time.
Within that period, there were more than 2 million social posts related to the protests, and the firm noted that celebrities helped drive the bulk of the traffic. According to #NeverAgain, organizers of the protests, which was in response to a school shooting in Florida last month, there were over 800 separate events held with most kicking off at noon local time on Saturday.
In Washington, organizers estimated over 500,000 participants. Celebrities in attendance who spoke and performed included Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson. In New York City, Paul McCartney spoke to participants, encouraging their cause, according to media reports.
Talkwalker said the top social post on Saturday, March 24 was from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with an Instagram post that had over 400,000 likes. By Sunday morning, the post had over 1.1 million likes.
“I’ll always stand for open dialogue and action – it’s the only way to ensure bad history doesn’t repeat itself,” Johnson said in the post. “When it comes to protecting our children, all bets are off

