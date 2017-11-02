CFDA, The Wall Group Partner on Celebrity Stylist Panels

Just in time for awards season, the Council of Fashion Designers of America is joining forces with international artist management company The Wall Group to host two panel discussions and networking events aimed at acquainting CFDA members with the celebrity stylist.

The first event, scheduled for Nov. 8 in New York at the Roxy Hotel, will feature a discussion between Kate Young, Micaela Erlanger and Cristina Ehrlich, moderated by Edward Barsamian. On Nov. 13 in Los Angeles at the W Hollywood, a twin event will be held for CFDA West Coast members featuring Karla Welch, Elizabeth Stewart and Ilaria Urbinati, moderated by Melissa Magsaysay.

Topics of conversation include but are not limited to the role and rising profile of the celebrity stylist; developing a client’s image; spotlighting accessories and jewelry; the collaborative process with designers, and ways in which digital/social media changed the discovery process.

The partnership came out of the growing interest among the CFDA’s 500-plus membership to connect and collaborate with celebrity stylists in meaningful ways. The stylist has become an influencer and image-maker who plays a pivotal role in the industry’s success, as evidenced by the way a red carpet placement can put a designer on the map.

“Celebrities can be

