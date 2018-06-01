Chanel Brings a Bit of Hamburg to Moscow

MOSCOW — Chanel, which kick-started the international resort season with its May 4 spectacle in Paris, hit the road to stage a fashion show in Moscow on Thursday night, parading its Paris-Hamburg Métiers d’art collection in a vast industrial space.

The event drew a wide swath of Russia’s elite — all decked out in tweeds, black-and-white and double Cs — who drank in an imposing set reminiscent of a shipyard, complete with lighting effects, making the floor undulate with waves.

The show was set at Pavilion 69, part of the vast trade show and amusement park VDNKh, previously called the Exhibition of Achievements of the National Economy. Its famous attractions include a gilded fountain spewing water from sheaves of wheat — a symbol of Chanel — and the Worker and Kolkhoz Woman sculpture of two giant figures with a sickle and a hammer raised.

Andrei Kirilenko, commissioner of the Russian Basketball Federation and a former NBA star, said he’s been to Paris and New York fashion weeks, and the Moscow showing lived up to those standards. “I was impressed by the show and the organization — Chanel knows how to do it,” he said.

Following the fashion show, guests were treated to flowing Champagne, lavish

