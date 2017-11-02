Charlize Theron, Brie Larson Attend Porter’s Incredible Women Gala 2017

Porter, Net-a-porter’s print magazine, on Wednesday held its second annual Incredible Women Gala at NeueHouse West Hollywood, in association with Estée Lauder. Hosted by editor in chief Lucy Yeomans and Universal chairman Donna Langley, the event drew Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Banks, Mary J. Blige, Melanie Griffith, Raquel Welch, Kate Bosworth and more.

The Incredible Women list, now in its third year, grew out of a cover line on Porter’s first issue. It has since spawned a talk series that began with Christy Turlington Burns in 2014 and has included American Ballet Theater principal dancer Misty Copeland, film director Sofia Coppola and Serpentine chief executive officer Yana Peel. The first gala was held last year in London at the V&A Museum.

Partnering with Langley, who was profiled in the magazine in the past, made sense since this year’s list of 50 women was focused on the entertainment industry. The timing of this year’s gala comes when women in the industry have banded together in support of speaking out against sexual harassment. The magazine commissioned women including Copeland, Larson and the organizers of the Women’s March, Tamika Mallory and Bob Bland, to write open letters touching upon crucial issues facing women in

