Charlotte Casiraghi Wears Giambattista Valli to Wed Dimitri Rassam

ROYAL WEDDING: Charlotte Casiraghi, daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco, is officially married.

Following a civil ceremony in Monaco on June 1, the Monégasque royal wed Dimitri Rassam in a chapel located in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence in the South of France on Saturday.

She chose a custom-made Giambattista Valli haute couture dress to wear to the religious ceremony.

The Italian label posted a picture of the ceremony on Instagram on Sunday, showing the long-sleeved chiffon dress with a sheer neckline that Charlotte of Monaco wore to wed Rassam, who is the son of French actress Carole Bouquet.

View this post on Instagram

Congratulations Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam on their wedding in Saint-Remy-de-Provence. The bride wore a custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. Very happy to be part of their dream! Ph. @felixdolmaillot

A post shared by Giambattista Valli Official (@giambattistavalliparis) on Jun 30, 2019 at 9:56am PDT

“Congratulations Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam on their wedding in Saint-Remy-de-Provence. The bride wore a custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. Very happy to be part of their dream,” read Valli’s Instagram post.

The date of the wedding is symbolic: Princess Charlotte seemingly chose to pay homage to her mother’s first marriage to Philippe Junot, which

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story