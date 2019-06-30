Breaking News
Charlotte Casiraghi Wears Giambattista Valli to Wed Dimitri Rassam

ROYAL WEDDING: Charlotte Casiraghi, daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco, is officially married.
Following a civil ceremony in Monaco on June 1, the Monégasque royal wed Dimitri Rassam in a chapel located in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence in the South of France on Saturday.
She chose a custom-made Giambattista Valli haute couture dress to wear to the religious ceremony.
The Italian label posted a picture of the ceremony on Instagram on Sunday, showing the long-sleeved chiffon dress with a sheer neckline that Charlotte of Monaco wore to wed Rassam, who is the son of French actress Carole Bouquet.

Congratulations Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam on their wedding in Saint-Remy-de-Provence. The bride wore a custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. Very happy to be part of their dream! Ph. @felixdolmaillot
“Congratulations Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam on their wedding in Saint-Remy-de-Provence. The bride wore a custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. Very happy to be part of their dream,” read Valli’s Instagram post.
The date of the wedding is symbolic: Princess Charlotte seemingly chose to pay homage to her mother’s first marriage to Philippe Junot, which

