Charlotte Gainsbourg Defies the Big Chill in Paris

SHORT CUTS: Guests including Catherine Deneuve, Kate Moss, Anja Rubik, Jane Birkin and her daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg filed into Saint Laurent’s cavernous state-of-the-art catwalk venue in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday night as the city was gripped by sub-zero temperatures.
Ever the pragmatist, Birkin, as she greeted Gainsbourg in the front row, said she had no problem dressing for the bitter cold. “I just put my coat on!” she laughed.
Gainsbourg, meanwhile, sported a pair of black leather HotPants, her exposed legs drawing attention. Her mother was not concerned: “I think she might have something in reserve — like a car!” she quipped.
Catherine Deneuve squeezed in next to Gainsbourg and took in her neighbor’s legs with a look of concern: “You’re not cold?” she asked.
“No, I’m fine,” Gainsbourg demurred with a polite smile, before turning to catch up with her mother.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared her impressions of the set, a narrow black box ringed with lamps. “It’s a good long runway for the models,” she said. “It’s dark, moody, sexy, just like Saint Laurent.”
