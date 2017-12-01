Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Charlotte Moss Creates Collection for Ibu

Charlotte Moss Creates Collection for Ibu

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

By Women, For Women: Charlotte Moss is spreading her wings.
The interior designer and lifestyle authority collaborated on fall clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories for Ibu, a three-year-old brand offering artisanal wares handmade by women in 34 nations. Moss and Ibu founder and creative director Susan Walker showcased the goods Wednesday and Thursday at Ceylon et Cie in Dallas.
From a Panamanian mola clutch to a cream and black felted wool coat made in Kyrgyzstan, Charlotte Moss for Ibu merges ethnic motifs with urban sophistication.
“It’s almost evergreen,” said Moss, gazing at a rack of the designs. “A caftan is forever. I often look at it as, ‘How do I justify certain prices for fashion when you know it’s done next season?’ Now I want to dress like this. We’re a global world, and it’s global attire.”
Walker is a former minister and trained weaver who got the idea for Ibu while visiting Timor and noticing that tourist shops sold soulless trinkets instead of native craftwork.
“There are people who want to pay for the real deal,” she said. “Women were putting their stories into textiles, and it’s a cultural language. I wanted to save that and put money into the hands of the women

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.