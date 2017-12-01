Charlotte Moss Creates Collection for Ibu

By Women, For Women: Charlotte Moss is spreading her wings.

The interior designer and lifestyle authority collaborated on fall clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories for Ibu, a three-year-old brand offering artisanal wares handmade by women in 34 nations. Moss and Ibu founder and creative director Susan Walker showcased the goods Wednesday and Thursday at Ceylon et Cie in Dallas.

From a Panamanian mola clutch to a cream and black felted wool coat made in Kyrgyzstan, Charlotte Moss for Ibu merges ethnic motifs with urban sophistication.

“It’s almost evergreen,” said Moss, gazing at a rack of the designs. “A caftan is forever. I often look at it as, ‘How do I justify certain prices for fashion when you know it’s done next season?’ Now I want to dress like this. We’re a global world, and it’s global attire.”

Walker is a former minister and trained weaver who got the idea for Ibu while visiting Timor and noticing that tourist shops sold soulless trinkets instead of native craftwork.

“There are people who want to pay for the real deal,” she said. “Women were putting their stories into textiles, and it’s a cultural language. I wanted to save that and put money into the hands of the women

