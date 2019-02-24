Chiara Capitani Presents Latest Numero Otto Collection

MILAN — Following the footsteps of her friends Chiara Ferragni and Gilda Ambrosio — influencers-turned-designers of the Chiara Ferragni Collection and The Attico brands, respectively — Italian Internet personality Chiara Capitani presented the latest collection of the Numero Otto label she codesigns with Vasos Sideros.

Capitani, who counts 155,000 followers on Instagram, welcomed friends and buyers at the central Grand Hotel et de Milan during fashion week here to unveil a 20-item lineup of outerwear in fox, lamb, shearling and mink fur, inspired by the Eighties.

Numero Otto’s presentation.

Courtesy Photo

Some of the designs in the collection were dubbed after Capitani’s friends, including the Gilda black fur bomber with contrasting blue sleeves; others referenced top models, as in the Cindy fur long coat offered both in leopard and acid green.

For this season, Numero Otto also partnered with Saga Furs, the auction house with the broadest selection of superior furs from strictly regulated European sources, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability initiated joining the WelFur project. This is the global animal welfare program taking into consideration key parameters such as the animal’s health, natural behavior, well-being and feeding, as well as human-animal relationship and how a farm is managed.

