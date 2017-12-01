Chiara Ferragni Lights Swarovski Christmas Tree in Milan

CHRISTMAS FAIRY: Chiara Ferragni is coming to town. The Italian influencer and entrepreneur behind The Blonde Salad digital platform and the Chiara Ferragni Collection of footwear and accessories, attended the lighting ceremony of Milan’s Christmas tree on Friday.

Wrapped in a red Dior gown, Ferragni was the fairy godmother of the event as she is one of the international personalities fronting the holiday campaign of the Swarovski company, which has provided the Christmas tree to the city since 2013.

“When they asked me to star in their holiday campaign, I couldn’t believe it,” said Ferragni a few minutes before the ceremony. “We shot it back in February in New York with an exceptional cast,” she added, hinting at fellow testimonials Karlie Kloss, Naomi Campbell, Jourdan Dunn, Ruby Rose, Boy George, Andrés Velencoso and Bryanboy, among others.

Located inside Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, the lighting ceremony drew over 500 people around the 40-foot tall tree, which is embellished with over 10,000 decorations — including 1,000 Swarovski Christmas stars — and 36,000 lights. These were gradually switched on to the notes of Coldplay’s song “A Sky Full of Stars,” followed by the spread of fake snow in the venue and the live performance of

