Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Chiara Ferragni Lights Swarovski Christmas Tree in Milan

Chiara Ferragni Lights Swarovski Christmas Tree in Milan

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 34 mins ago

CHRISTMAS FAIRY: Chiara Ferragni is coming to town. The Italian influencer and entrepreneur behind The Blonde Salad digital platform and the Chiara Ferragni Collection of footwear and accessories, attended the lighting ceremony of Milan’s Christmas tree on Friday.
Wrapped in a red Dior gown, Ferragni was the fairy godmother of the event as she is one of the international personalities fronting the holiday campaign of the Swarovski company, which has provided the Christmas tree to the city since 2013.
“When they asked me to star in their holiday campaign, I couldn’t believe it,” said Ferragni a few minutes before the ceremony. “We shot it back in February in New York with an exceptional cast,” she added, hinting at fellow testimonials Karlie Kloss, Naomi Campbell, Jourdan Dunn, Ruby Rose, Boy George, Andrés Velencoso and Bryanboy, among others.
Located inside Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, the lighting ceremony drew over 500 people around the 40-foot tall tree, which is embellished with over 10,000 decorations — including 1,000 Swarovski Christmas stars — and 36,000 lights. These were gradually switched on to the notes of Coldplay’s song “A Sky Full of Stars,” followed by the spread of fake snow in the venue and the live performance of

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.